James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $35.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. 33,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,452. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $998.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

