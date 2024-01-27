Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

Visa Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of V traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.73 and its 200-day moving average is $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

