J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.92.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.69. 1,392,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,236. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,066.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 36,867 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 248,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

