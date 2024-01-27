Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of ITI opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

About Iteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Iteris by 42.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

