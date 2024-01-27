Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of ITI opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.49.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
