iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 52-Week High at $78.64

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.64 and last traded at $78.62, with a volume of 165467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

