iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,346. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

