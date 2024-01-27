iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 727.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after buying an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,520,000 after purchasing an additional 369,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 690,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,346. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $105.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.