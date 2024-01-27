iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.63

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $316.63 and last traded at $316.22, with a volume of 242379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $613,391,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

