iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,312,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,783,106 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $37.44.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

