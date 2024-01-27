iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,312,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,783,106 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $37.44.
iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.
iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
