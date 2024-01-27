iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.99

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 61342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

