iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 161,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 3,288,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

