iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.71

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 38093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.