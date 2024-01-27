iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $108.71

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 38093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.