Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.