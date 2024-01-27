Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IONS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.43.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 964,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,855,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $437,796.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $1,189,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,943.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.