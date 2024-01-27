Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 26th (ADC, AMT, ARCB, ASR, BMI, CAR, COLB, FTV, GD, GRMN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 26th:
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
