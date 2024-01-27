Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $427.54

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $427.54 and last traded at $426.81, with a volume of 5913473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.48.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.41.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

