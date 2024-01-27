Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $427.54

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $427.54 and last traded at $426.81, with a volume of 5913473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.48.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.41.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.