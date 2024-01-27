Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Given New $17.25 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,314. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

