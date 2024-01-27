Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.48

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48, with a volume of 1570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 129,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

