Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.29% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 541.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 35,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PRN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.30. 4,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $119.33.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.