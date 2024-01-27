Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3968 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.