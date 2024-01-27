Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in January

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3968 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 259.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.