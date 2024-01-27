Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

