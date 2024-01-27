Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
