Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $432.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.08. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

