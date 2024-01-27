Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $435.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.60.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $374.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $6,347,230. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

