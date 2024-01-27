Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $356,137,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $641.36. The company had a trading volume of 770,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,079. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $649.47.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.