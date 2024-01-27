Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,432. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $258.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

