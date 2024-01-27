Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.70 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00030159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $127.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00078951 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023032 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.
Internet Computer Profile
Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,737,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,321,584 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Internet Computer Token Trading
