Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $12.70 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00030159 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and $127.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00078951 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,737,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,321,584 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

