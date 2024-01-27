Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, January 29th (NASDAQ:INBS)

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, January 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, January 29th.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Performance

INBS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 510.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.23%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. ( NASDAQ:INBS Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

