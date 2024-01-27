Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

