Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13 EPS.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after buying an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

