Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Shares of EYPT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,728. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EYPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

