Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $443,213.80 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cardlytics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CDLX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $19.57.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
