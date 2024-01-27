Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Sells $443,213.80 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 30.67% and a negative net margin of 136.23%. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

