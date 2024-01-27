Insider Selling: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells 35,808 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $101,694.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,073.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Price Performance

NYSE CANO opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 519.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

