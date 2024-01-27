Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires 12,200 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 486,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00.

PBF Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.54. 2,141,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,939. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4,296.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 117,925 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

