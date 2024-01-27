Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 174,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

