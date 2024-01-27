Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Inhibrx Price Performance

Inhibrx stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

