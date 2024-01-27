Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 632,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
