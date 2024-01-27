Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 632,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 424.05% and a negative net margin of 42,880.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

