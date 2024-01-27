Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.13

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1360167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.95.

The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Infosys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

