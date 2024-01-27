Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ IBTX traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 133,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

