Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,933. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -929.00 and a beta of 0.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,902,572.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,029,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,902,572.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $2,240,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.