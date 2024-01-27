Immutable X (IMX) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00004594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $64.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000871 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
