IG Group’s (IGG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IGG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 987.80 ($12.55).

IG Group Price Performance

IG Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of IGG stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 720 ($9.15). The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,102. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.63) and a one year high of GBX 828 ($10.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 734.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 688.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.21, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.56 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.75%. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,232.56%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

