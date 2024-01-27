Ieq Capital LLC Sells 16,894 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,554,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.14. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

