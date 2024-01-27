Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $485.07. 370,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,448. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $494.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

