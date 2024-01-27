Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,551,445,000 after acquiring an additional 152,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,167. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

