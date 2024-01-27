Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 873,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,481. The firm has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.