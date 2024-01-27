Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after buying an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,635,148,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,142,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $697,296,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $940.05. The company had a trading volume of 460,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $868.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $823.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $958.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock worth $8,875,245. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $921.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.