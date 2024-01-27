Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in RB Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,759,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 0.2 %

RB Global stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. 566,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

