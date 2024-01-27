Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after purchasing an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $267.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.