Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.71. 10,022,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,213. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

