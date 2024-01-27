Ieq Capital LLC Buys 409 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.60. 1,118,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.56 and a 52 week high of $243.53.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.